CM Maryam launches free solar panel scheme for one lakh consumers

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday launched a free solar panel scheme for one lakh consumers in Punjab who consume up to 200 units per month.

Under this scheme, as many as 52019 consumers who consume 100 units per month will be given free 550-watt solar systems, while those consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will be given free 1100-watt solar systems through computerized balloting.

“Aim of the free solar panel scheme is to provide permanent relief to the public from expensive electricity,” said the chief minister while formally inaugurating the scheme. She said Punjab consumers could apply under the scheme via SMS or online portal from today.

Madam chief minister recalled that 7.3 million consumers of Punjab earlier benefited from the subsidy of Rs.14 per unit. She added that public resources will be spent only for the public convenience and relief.

Earlier, while briefing the chief minister, Secretary Energy said one lakh solar systems will be installed over a period of one year and solar systems will be given free to the electricity consumers of the province who consume up to 200 units per month.

She was apprised that one can visit the online portal “comsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk” to get registered under the scheme. He said consumers can also get themselves registered by sending an SMS to 8800.

Maryam Nawaz was updated that verification will be done using the reference number and CNIC number mentioned on the monthly bill of the consumers. A computerized balloting will be conducted to ensure transparency in the Scheme. She was also briefed that a helpline will also be established to support and guide the consumers who will get free solar systems.

The authorities further briefed the chief minister that in order to protect the solar panel and inverter from theft, the solar panel and inverter will be linked to the computerized CNIC of the consumer. They added,” Installing 100,000 solar systems in Punjab will reduce carbon emissions by 57,000 tons and will also reduce the burden of subsidy on the federal government.”