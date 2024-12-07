CM Murad issues guidelines for ADP 2025-26  preparation

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued detailed guidelines for the preparation of the Annual Development Program (ADP) for 2025-26 aimed at ensuring strategic planning for provincial development, focusing on post-flood rehabilitation, socio-economic uplift, and alignment with the government’s broader development agenda. Following the directive from the CM, Minister Planning and Development Syed Nasir Shah has issued detailed guidelines for the preparation of the next ADP.

The CM emphasised the necessity of continuity in development efforts by building on the current ADP for 2024-25 and addressing critical issues, such as restoring infrastructure damaged during the catastrophic floods of 2022. He instructed the departments to prioritise high-impact projects that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and relevant sectoral priorities, including resilient infrastructure, improved healthcare and education, and climate-smart initiatives in agriculture and irrigation. “Planning must reflect the current realities, particularly in dealing with post-disaster recovery and minimising the impact of inflation on vulnerable communities,” the CM said, adding that encouraging all departments to integrate socio-economic objectives into their proposals.

According to the chief ministers’ guidelines, the provincial departments are required to complete the approval process for new projects by March 31, 2025, to ensure timely inclusion in the ADP. Mr Shah has emphasized allocating at least 80 per cent of the development budget to ongoing schemes while maintaining financial discipline and avoiding cost escalations. The guidelines advocate for innovation, urging departments to explore public-private partnerships (PPP) for new projects to alleviate financial constraints. “We must ensure sustainable and impactful development that benefits the people of Sindh, especially those affected by disasters,” the CM reiterated.