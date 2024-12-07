CM Punjab appoints new divisional directors of education

Gujar khan - Chief Minister Punjab has appointed new divisional directors of education (colleges) at Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sahiwal divisions of the province. According to a notification issued from the office of the Secretary Higher Education Department on Nov.6, “the Chief Minister/ Competent Authority, has posted the Divisional Directors of Education (DEOs), Colleges, for a period of 3 years, subject to satisfactory performance to be reviewed on quarterly basis by the selection committee.”

According to the notification, Ms Kaniez Fatima, Associate Professor of History/ Principal (BS.19) Govt Associate College Dhoke Ratta, Rawalpindi has been posted as the Direcor of Education Colleges Rawalpindi Division; Dr Sharafat Ali, Associate Professor of Economics Govt. Graduate College Kot Sultan, Layyah is posted as Director of Education Colleges Bahawalpur Division; Dr Khadim Hussain, Associate Professor of Biology Govt MAO Graduate College Lahore is posted as DEO Colleges DG Khan Division; Ms Bushra Parveen, Associoate Professor of Physics, Govt Graduate College (W), 266/ RB Khurrianwala, Faisalabad posted as DEO Colleges Faisalabad Division; Mr Amman Ullah Rathore, Associate Professor of Islamiat Govt. Graduate College Daska, Sialkot has been posted as DEO Colleges Gujranwala Division; Mr Ahsan Mukhtar, Associate Professor of English/ Principal, Govt Shah Hussain Graduate college, Chung, Lahore posted as DEO Colleges Lahore Division; Dr Syeda Andleeb, Associate Professor of Biology/ Principal, Govt. Graduate College (W) Peer Mahal district Toba Tek Sing, posted as DEO Colleges Sahiwal Division; Ms Naheed Naz, Assosiate Professor of Urdu, Govt. Graduate College Attock is posted as Director of Education, Sargodha Division.

The Higher Education Department following strict instructions from the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had sought applications from the willing candidates for the offices of the divisional directors and a strict criterian were also formulated to ensure transparent selection procedure.