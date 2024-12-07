Commissioner asks DIG Traffic to effectively enforce ban on intercity bus stands within city

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, accompanied by DIG Traffic, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, visited the different districts of the city including Korangi East and Central, districts.

The DIG Traffic and Deputy Commissioners of the districts briefed the commissioner on measures about the traffic issues causing difficulties to the pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Deputy Commissioners Masood Bhutto of Korangi, Shahzad Abbasi of East, and Taha Saleem of Central briefed the Commissioner on solutions to traffic issues being faced in their districts at different locations.

During the visit, the Commissioner observed the traffic behaviors and noted the absence of discipline among Mazda vehicle drivers and rickshaws. He also took notice of the booking offices for inter-city buses at Alkaram which have already prohibited for working such offices that encourage the passengers and intercity buses to make stop there violating of ban on inter-city bus stands wihtin the city.

The Commissioner said that Liaqatabad No. 10 is a major thoroughfare in the city, which often experiences traffic congestion. He emphasised the need for effective measures to alleviate traffic pressure in the area.

To address traffic congestion at the inter-sections all around the city, the Commissioner stressed the importance of eliminating illegal parking of buses other vehicles and rickshaws, as well as shutting down illegal ticket booking offices for intercity buses within the city.

The Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioner District central, Taha Saleem, to take priority measures in collaboration with the traffic police to improve the situation. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, visited Saharab Goth and took notice of the illegal operation of intercity buses near Saharab Goth intersection.

Despite multiple warnings, some bus owners continued to violate the ban. It was decided that any bus found standing there would be impounded and handed over to the traffic police.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner to impound these buses and hand them over to the traffic police for further process. He also asked the DIG Traffic to effectively enforce the ban on intercity bus stands within the city and ensure that no such buses operate in Saharab Goth or anywhere else in the city. Commissioner Karachi conducted a visit to assess traffic congestion on the city’s busy highways and intersections. He specifically examined the traffic situation at Korangi Chowrangi, Liaqatabad Chowrangi, and Saharab Goth Chowrangi, as well as the shopping rush and traffic pressure on Rashid Minhas Road , particularly due to at Amitaz Store and Lucky One Mall .

During the visit, DIG Traffic and Deputy Commissioners of Korangi, East, and Central districts briefed the Commissioner on traffic issues and congestion. The Commissioner aimed to identify solutions to alleviate traffic pressure and ensure smooth traffic flow in these areas. To address traffic congestion at Rashid Minhas Road specially near to the Lucky One Mall, several measures were discussed . It was decided on the occasion that DIG Traffic will propose designs to improve traffic flow and reduce difficulties at Rashid Minhas Road near to Lucky One Mall. The proposed project will not only improve traffic flow but also provide an opportunity to beautify the road.

To tackle the issue of haphazard parking on the road surrounding Imtiaz Store, Deputy Commissioner East, Shahzad Abbasi, provided a detailed briefing. It was decided that the Deputy Commissioner will ensure that Imtiaz Store adheres to the rule of using basement parking only for parking purposes only Alternative parking arrangements were also discussed and agreed to consider the space at the Lyari River Bed to allow to meet the needs of parking for avoiding acute shortage of parking space.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi is being briefed by the DIG traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema and Deputy Commissioner central Taha Saleem about the traffic problems.