Comstech to advance educational initiatives across OIC states

ISLAMABAD - COMSTECH on Friday said it aims to advance science, technology, educational initiatives across Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states.

Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary and Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha held a meeting to explore avenues of cooperation in advancing science, technology, and educational initiatives across OIC member states.

The meeting was held at the OIC General Secretariat Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said an official statement released here.

The key discussions centred on COMSTECH’s new initiatives, including hosting the First Extraordinary Conference of Ministers of Higher Education dedicated to supporting Palestinian students and addressing the education crisis, scheduling the 16th General Assembly of COMSTECH during May 2025 at Islamabad and launching Palestinian Fellowships at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah.

In addition to these proposals, several important initiatives were highlighted, which include, COMSTECH Expert Service, Offering expert advice and support to OIC member states.

The meeting discussed to establish Halal Products Testing and Standard Centre at the King Faisal University in Chad.

COMSTECH-Chad Programme for promoting science, technology, and innovation in Chad, establishment of ICT Faculty at Faisal University in N’Djamena, Chad, enhancing collaboration between OIC member states and other countries through reserve linkage program were also discussed.

The Secretary General of OIC lauded these initiatives and commended Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary for his leadership and congratulated to Prof Dr Iqbal Choudhary for his reappointment as Coordinator General COMSTECH.

He expressed gratitude to the President and government of Pakistan for their support and trust in COMSTECH’s vision for uplifting science and technology in OIC member states.

This collaboration signifies a robust commitment to addressing educational and scientific challenges while fostering development and innovation within the OIC framework.