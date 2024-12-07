Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Comstech to advance educational initiatives across OIC states

Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  COMSTECH on Friday said it aims to advance science, technology, educational initiatives across Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states.

Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary and Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha held a meeting to explore avenues of cooperation in advancing science, technology, and educational initiatives across OIC member states.

The meeting was held at the OIC General Secretariat Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said an official statement released here.

The key discussions centred on COMSTECH’s new initiatives, including hosting the First Extraordinary Conference of Ministers of Higher Education dedicated to supporting Palestinian students and addressing the education crisis, scheduling the 16th General Assembly of COMSTECH during May 2025 at Islamabad and launching Palestinian Fellowships at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah.

ATC extends interim bail Imran Khan's sisters, leaders in protest case 

In addition to these proposals, several important initiatives were highlighted, which include, COMSTECH Expert Service, Offering expert advice and support to OIC member states.

The meeting discussed to establish Halal Products Testing and Standard Centre at the King Faisal University in Chad.

COMSTECH-Chad Programme for promoting science, technology, and innovation in Chad, establishment of ICT Faculty at Faisal University in N’Djamena, Chad, enhancing collaboration between OIC member states and other countries through reserve linkage program were also discussed.

The Secretary General of OIC lauded these initiatives and commended Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary for his leadership and congratulated to Prof Dr Iqbal Choudhary for his reappointment as Coordinator General COMSTECH.

He expressed gratitude to the President and government of Pakistan for their support and trust in COMSTECH’s vision for uplifting science and technology in OIC member states.

Mild cold wave hits Sindh as winter intensifies across Pakistan

This collaboration signifies a robust commitment to addressing educational and scientific challenges while fostering development and innovation within the OIC framework.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1733546457.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024