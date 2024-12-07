Construction of 40km Attock-Fatehjang road begins

Attock - Under roads rehabilitation program, construction of 40 km Attock-Fatehjang road has been started.

The construction of the road as per the schedule will be completed by the end of June next year at the cost of Rs 476.461 million.

The rehabilitation of this road was badly needed as the road was constructed almost 30 years ago and is now in dilapidated condition. As per sources, the engineers of Highways Department Attock had prepared is PC1 under which the estimated cost of the road was mentioned more than Rs 670 million but during the tendering process a contractor gave lowest bid worth Rs 476.461 million and succeeded in getting the work order.

It is astonishing that how a contractor would construct this road by giving the lowest bid having difference in millions.

This journalist tried to contact XEn roads for his comments but he was not available in his office. CM Punjab must order an inquiry as why the engineers of Highways Department estimated such a high cost.