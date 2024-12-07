Court issues non-bailable warrant for Rana Sanaullah in 2020 PDM rally case

A Gujranwala Judicial Magistrate, Sidra Gul Nawaz, has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs, , for failing to appear in court proceedings related to a 2020 case. The court ordered Sanaullah's production on December 12.

The case, registered on October 16, 2020, at the Satellite Town police station, pertains to a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Gujranwala. The charges include the removal of containers and a vehicle being driven over policemen during the protest.

While Khurram Dastagir, Imran Khalid Butt, and Salman Khalid Butt have already been acquitted in the case, the police submitted a challan against . Despite a police report under Section 173 declaring him innocent, the court rejected the report and summoned him for proceedings.

The warrant was issued due to Sanaullah's continuous absence from the hearings.