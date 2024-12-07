Saturday, December 07, 2024
Court maintains arrest warrants of Bushra Bibi in £190m case

December 07, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  A court in Rawalpindi on Friday ordered the arrest of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound reference and directed the police to present her at the next hearing of the case.

Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana heard the reference in Adiala Jail where Bushra Bibi, wife of founding PTI had to be appeared but she remained absent.

The court reissued notices for the execution of the arrest warrant. The prosecutor raised the issue of absence of the accused saying that the court was assured of her presentation. The prosecutor also highlighted that response by the accused to 342-questionnaire remained pending. Later, the hearing of the 190 million pound reference case was adjourned until December 9.

