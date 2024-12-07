Cricket Compromise

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has, unsurprisingly, rejected the PCB’s renewed proposal for a hybrid model to resolve the Champions Trophy scheduling deadlock. This rejection should serve as a wake-up call to Pakistan Cricket Board: accommodating India’s intransigence has yielded no results.

From initially advocating for its rightful hosting of events to reluctantly entertaining compromises, the PCB has found that its olive branches are routinely dismissed. Under Amit Shah’s influence, the BCCI’s stance has been defined less by cricketing logic and more by political belligerence—a reflection of BJP’s broader playbook of antagonism. With global broadcasters and teams now waiting in limbo, the PCB must reconsider its strategy. Perhaps it is time to exclude India from the Champions Trophy altogether. While this is a tough decision with immediate financial and diplomatic consequences, it could serve as a powerful statement against such politically driven manoeuvring.

However, this move cannot stand alone. It must be complemented by a recalibration of Pakistan’s long-term cricketing strategy. The PCB must work towards diversifying its alliances, strengthening relationships with neutral boards, and capitalising on its cricketing talent to assert a more robust position on the global stage. The emphasis should be on reducing dependence on matches against India as the primary source of revenue and fan engagement.

The BCCI’s power tilt may dominate now, but it is not unchallengeable. With strategic planning and international diplomacy, Pakistan can shift the tide and make these discriminatory tactics unsustainable. The Champions Trophy debacle is not just about cricket—it is about asserting dignity in the face of unreasonable hostility.