DC visits Kohat Sports Complex

Monitoring Report
December 07, 2024
Newspaper

KOHAT   -  Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, visited the Kohat Sports Complex (KSC) on Friday, where the Regional Sports Officer Kohat briefed him on the challenges and issues faced by the complex.  

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of activating the facilities without delay to provide essential sports opportunities, particularly for women, who require a safe and private space for their activities.  

The DC assured full cooperation in resolving the outstanding issues and enhancing the sports infrastructure in the district. His visit is seen as a crucial step toward ensuring the full activation of the Women’s Gymnasium and Practice Hall No. 4, aimed at benefiting the local community.

Monitoring Report

