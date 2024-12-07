Saturday, December 07, 2024
Death anniversary of  Aziz Mian Qawwal observed

December 07, 2024
LAHORE  -  The 24th death anniversary of legendary Aziz Mian Qawwal was observed on Friday.

He was born in Delhi on April 17, 1942.  He was known for singing ghazals in a unique style of Qawwali. He released 65 albums during his four-decade long career. Being one of the most educated artists of his time, Aziz Mian excelled in Urdu literature, Persian and Arabic. It is to his credit that he sang the longest ever Qawwali during a live performance.

His super-hit Qawwali’s include ‘Allah Hi Jane Kaun Bashar Hai’, ‘Nabi Nabi Ya Nabi Nabi’, ‘Main Sharabi’, ‘Teri Soorat’ and ‘Admi Hai Benazir’.

The government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance in 1989 in recognition of his services in philosophy and music. Aziz Mian Qawwal died on December 6, 2000, in Multan.

