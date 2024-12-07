EU, NCA and Shirakat mark four years of collaboration fostering youth empowerment

ISLAMABAD - Youth leaders and civil society organizations came together with Shirakat – Partnership for Development for a press conference at Rawalpindi Press Club this Friday.

They raised the importance of fostering youth participation in governance processes. The event marked four years of NCA’s and Shirakat’s collaboration on youth empowerment under the European Union-funded ‘Power to the Youth’ project. The representatives from CSOs, youth leaders, and Shirakat underlined the importance of the youth’s role in promoting participatory and accountable governance. Ms. Samina, Programme Manager at Shirakat, called attention to the criticality of the youth’s role in good governance stating, “Pakistan faces serious governance challenges—as chronic political instability, inconsistent policies, weak institutions, corruption, and a lack of accountability— contribute to poor governance.”

She said that the United Nations’ principles of good governance call for a participatory, responsive, and accountable governance system in society. “With 64% of Pakistan’s population under 29, youth engagement in governance is crucial, offering both economic and social returns,” she said. She pointed to research showing that youth-led initiatives in developing countries reduced corruption perceptions by 15% over the last decade. Ms Urooj, representing Vision Building, highlighted barriers to the youth’s participation in governance. She pointed out that, per Pakistan Youth Development Index (PYDI), only 20% of Pakistan’s young people feel heard in public decision-making. She emphasized need for pathways to include youth in governance, noting that inclusivity strengthens community engagement and fosters responsibility. “Studies show promising results with youth involvement in governance, with regions experiencing a 30% rise in community trust and cooperation where youth leaders are active, youth-led initiatives bring fresh perspectives to governance,” she said.

A young leader Iqra Zeeshan from Rawalpindi highlighted how governance issues impact the life of a common man in her community, where infrastructure problems restrict access to markets, schools, and healthcare, especially for girls. “Limited healthcare facilities at the local level force residents, especially women to rely on traditional healers adding to health risks.” She highlighted. Touseef Haider (youth representative) expressed appreciation for the European Union-funded training for youth in “Leadership, Climate Action, and Gender Equality” held by Shirakat in her community. “These trainings have raised awareness among youth and largely empowered young people for self-initiative. He added: “Mine and my fellow youth’s efforts were successful in petitioning for a middle school for girls and planting urban forestsin our area to combat climate change,” He called for government support to expand youth engagement, emphasizing that empowering youth locally creates a ripple effect, fostering sustainable development. The speakers urged the government, civil society, and international partners to enhance their efforts for youth development and empowerment calling for the need for action quoting ‘Power to the Youth’ as an example.