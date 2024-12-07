Ex-police inspector killed in Sargodha gun attack

SARGODHA / Muzaffargarh - A man was gunned down by unidentified assailants here at Phularwan police limits on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that Zafar Jaspaal (65), resident of Salum (retd police inspector) was present at his ‘Dera’ with his friends when some unidentified two armed motorcyclists opened fire and killed him on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.

Road mishap claims life

A collision between two motorcycles claimed a life of a man here at Bhera Flyover on Friday.

Bhera police said that Imtiaz (50) resident of Bhulwal city, was heading to Kot Momin on motorcycle when he collided with another two-wheeler at Bhera Flyover which resulted into his on the spot death.

Upon getting information, police reached the spot and took the body into custody. Rescue 1122 shifted the deceased to hospital, while further investigation was underway.

Seven water pilferers booked

The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, the task force raided various villages and surrounding areas and caught seven farmers for stealing water from main canals. They were identified as Munawar, Yaqoob, Aslam and others.

On a report of the irrigation officials, police registered cases against the water pilferers.

Man arrested for killing neighbour in Muzaffargarh

A young man was brutally murdered on Friday by his neighbour over a monetary dispute in Muzaffargarh.

According to police, Zafar Iqbal, a resident of Karor Lal Eason, lured his victim, Muhammad Nasir, to a secluded location in 85 ATDA with the promise of a lucrative plot deal worth one lac rupees.

Iqbal callously killed Nasir by striking him on the head with a sharp instrument. The police swiftly responded to the crime scene, taking custody of the body and shifting to nearby hospital.

The police have arrested the accused, Zafar Iqbal, and recovered the murder weapon. A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway. The swift action taken by the police in apprehending the accused and bringing them to justice is commendable.

Secretary wants Layyah forests cleared of encroachments

Acknowledging the constructive role forests can play in the national economy and addressing environmental hazards, Special Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab, Rana Rizwan Qadeer, ordered officials to remove all anomalies and pendency relating to forests in Layyah to harness maximum benefits.

During his visit to district Layyah on Friday, the special secretary chaired a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ameera Baidar and ordered that all the pending cases relating Layyah forests should meet their logical end and targets regarding extensive plantation should be met at all cost at the earliest.

Deputy Secretary Forests Tariq Mahmood Sinawan, DC Layyah Ameera Baidar, ADCR Shahid Malik, DFO Iftikhar Ahmad and other officials were present.

Rana Rizwan Qadeer ordered proactive measures to plug chances of timber theft and those involved in this crime should face stricter legal action. He said that encroachment be removed from the forests and cases regarding illegal occupation of forest land be pursued as per the standard procedure.

He said it was vital to create awareness among people about the importance of forests and the role they play in improving the national economy and reducing environmental pollution. He ordered developing Miyawaki forests in urban areas of Layyah and launching a plantation drive across the district.