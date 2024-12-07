Expert warns Silicon Valley tech giants undermining democracy

Marietje Schaake, an international policy expert and former member of the European Parliament, has warned that tech companies in are increasingly undermining democratic processes by controlling vital information flows and infrastructure.

Speaking to Anadolu, Schaake, who is a non-resident Fellow at Stanford University's Cyber Policy Center, discussed her book The Tech Coup: How to Save Democracy from , published in September 2024.

In her book, Schaake highlights the unchecked power of tech giants, which she argues is eroding democratic governance.

"Governments no longer hold a monopoly on power or information," she said.

"Technology companies are now taking on roles once exclusively held by states, from managing critical infrastructure to influencing public opinion through data profiling and algorithmic manipulation."

Schaake emphasized that this shift is largely due to a lack of legal oversight, leaving a dangerous gap in accountability.

She noted though companies control everything from undersea cables and satellites to data centers, there is no clear framework for monitoring their operations.

"These companies are not only gathering vast amounts of personal data, but they are also influencing our decisions without us even realizing it. This makes it easier to manipulate democratic processes," she told Anadolu.

She also pointed out that these companies are often engaged in activities that should be the domain of governments, including conducting cyberattacks and providing security for their own networks without transparency.

Schaake warned that the increasing power of these tech companies poses a serious threat to democratic integrity.

"Without transparency, it's becoming increasingly difficult to understand how algorithms influence our lives, from elections to daily decisions," she said.

Her book offers solutions, including stricter regulations and more government investment in public digital infrastructure, to provide alternatives to tech giants' monopolies.

She also called for stronger enforcement of laws that would hold companies accountable for violating privacy and cybersecurity standards.

"Governments must regain control over the digital infrastructure that affects our societies," Schaake concluded.