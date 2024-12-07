Saturday, December 07, 2024
December 07, 2024
Fast food has become a staple in our lives, but it poses significant health risks. The connection between fast food and the rise in diseases affecting humans and animals is often overlooked. Those who overconsume fast food frequently experience physical and mental fatigue. In The Blue Zones, Dan Buettner studies five regions where people enjoy longer, healthier lives, crediting their primarily plant-based diets. Buettner warns that fast food harms not just our stomachs but other parts of the body as well. Regular consumption weakens the body, leaving it vulnerable to severe illnesses. Raising awareness about these dangers and limiting fast food intake are vital for safeguarding health.

Governments must also act, urging fast food companies to prioritise healthier, natural ingredients. Such measures can promote better eating habits, ultimately improving public health. Together, we can make informed choices that benefit ourselves and future generations.

AMAN MEERAN,

Gwadar.

