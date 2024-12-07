has become a staple in our lives, but it poses significant health risks. The connection between and the rise in diseases affecting humans and animals is often overlooked. Those who overconsume frequently experience physical and mental fatigue. In The Blue Zones, Dan Buettner studies five regions where people enjoy longer, healthier lives, crediting their primarily plant-based diets. Buettner warns that harms not just our stomachs but other parts of the body as well. Regular consumption weakens the body, leaving it vulnerable to severe illnesses. Raising awareness about these dangers and limiting intake are vital for safeguarding health.

Governments must also act, urging companies to prioritise healthier, natural ingredients. Such measures can promote better eating habits, ultimately improving public health. Together, we can make informed choices that benefit ourselves and future generations.

AMAN MEERAN,

Gwadar.