FBISE launches Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad

APP
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Islamic World Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), has initiated a groundbreaking project aimed at fostering mathematical talent in students across Pakistan and abroad. According to a press release on Friday, the initiative, known as the Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad (PMO), represents an exclusive competition designed specifically for secondary and higher secondary or equivalent level students. Mathematics, often referred to as the “mother of all sciences,” serves as a cornerstone in numerous fields of study. Recognizing this fundamental role, the PMO seeks to enhance students’ mathematical abilities while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills - essential for success in various disciplines. This initiative aims to provide a platform for nurturing future mathematicians and inspiring critical thinkers.

APP

