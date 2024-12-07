Gilgit couple found slaughtered in Kot Lakhpat house

LAHORE - A couple was murdered in a flat at Kot Lakhpat on Friday. According to police, 20-year-old Izhar and 17-year-old Arush were murdered in a flat on Chandray Road. They belonged to Gilgit and had come to Lahore after getting married a few months ago. They were tortured and their throats were slit. The police shifted the bodies to morgue and started an investigation.

Four persons injured in fire

Four persons including an infant were injured in a house at OPF Colony, Raiwind Road, here on Friday. Police said that people were sitting in a room where a fire broke out. As a result, they received burn injuries. On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started a rescue operation. They gave first aid to the injured and later shifted them to Jinnah Hospital. The injured have been identified as Shagufta, 25, Alveena 6, and Shehrooz, 15 days.