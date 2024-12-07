Govt decides to abandon funding for Lot-II of Jamshoro Power Generation Project

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday deliberated all the ongoing and completed projects regarding the Power Division under multilateral and bilateral partners, along with the details of the tendering process, consultants, and the interest paid by the federal government on these projects.

Senator Saifullah Abro chaired the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs. Officials informed that a total of 16 projects are ongoing under multilateral development partners, of which 08 projects are with the Asian Development Bank, 07 with the World Bank, and 01 with the Islamic Development Bank and OPEC Fund. The total commitment for these projects is 4,350.99 million USD. Additionally, 16 projects have been completed with bilateral development partners. Among these, 6 were with Japan, 4 with Korea, 1 with Germany, and 5 with France. The total commitment for these bilateral development projects was 629.07 million USD.

While discussing Jamshoro Power Generation Project (1320MW) financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB), the officials apprised that the government has decided to abandon the funding for Lot-II of the said project. Senator Kamran Murtaza inquired when the government decided to abandon Lot-II of the Jamshoro power plant. Senator Saifullah Abro stated that the project has been delayed by five years, and this delay has cost a fortune. Senator Saifullah Abro also asked about the mode of payment made to the contractor. The Committee recommended EAD and its concerned department to provide the details along with ToRs to the Committee. Officials further apprised that Lot-I of the plant will be completed by the 20th of December this year; however, the burden of the delay lies with the contractor. The Committee is of the view that there should be a mechanism in place to identify the reasons for the delay and fix responsibility accordingly. The Committee recommended Power Division to take action against the alleged ones involved in delay of the project along with penalties to be imposed and submit the details to the Committee. The Committee also recommended Power Division to appoint a permanent CEO, GENCO in order to avoid further delays in completion of the project. After the detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously decided to defer the agenda item with a recommendation to EAD and its concerned department to submit the details as per the agenda item to the committee.

Furthermore, the Committee discussed all the ongoing projects by the provincial government of Sindh under multilateral, bilateral partners, and UN agencies. Officials apprised that a total of 30 projects are ongoing under this framework, of which 14 projects are with the World Bank, 6 projects are with the Asian Development Bank, 3 projects are with the Islamic Development Bank and OPEC Fund, 3 are with Japan, and 1 project each with AIIB, the European Union, and USAID. The total commitment for these projects is 5,042.87 million USD.

While discussing the Sindh Solar Energy Project, which is funded by the World Bank, officials stated that the project aims to transform government buildings into solar energy and distribute 2 million solar units among poor families. The Committee raised concerns about the criteria followed for the selection of individuals and recommended that a fair criterion should be followed for this process. The Committee recommended the officials of provincial government of Sindh to provide the information related to the criteria followed for the selection of individuals to the committee. The committee also recommended to provide the data as per district distribution to the Committee. The committee recommended that rural areas of Sindh province needs to be given priority or focussed for the project. The Committee recommended to provide list of beneficiaries along with their addresses to the Committee. The Committee unanimously decided to review all ongoing and completed projects (sector - wise) by provincial government of Sindh under multilateral, bilateral partners and UN agencies in the next Committee meeting.

In attendance were Senators Kamran Murtaza, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Falak Naz, Special Secretary for Economic Affairs Division Muhammad Humair Karim, Additional Secretary for Economic Affairs Alam Zeb Khan, Managing Director NESPAK Muhammad Zargham Eshaq Khan and other senior officials from the concerned departments.