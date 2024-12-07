Hassan Murtaza calls for restoration of student unions

Lahore - Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza, has emphasized that the issue of student unions cannot be resolved through force but through political dialogue. Addressing a press conference at the People’s Secretariat in Model Town after a meeting of various student organizations under the banner of the United Students Front, he demanded the removal of the ban on student unions.

Prominent attendees included Ghazi Babar, Moosa Khokhar, Hafiz Amir Shehzad, Harira Abdullah, Waseem Abbas, Azam Farooq, Farhan Aziz, Suhail Chauhan, Yasir Abbasi, Haider Raza, and M. Akbar. Hassan Murtaza welcomed student leaders from ISF, JTI, MSF, MSF-Q, JSO, ISO, JTI-S, and MSM, acknowledging their passion for positive change and progress in Pakistan.

He remarked that student unions have historically nurtured prominent leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, and Khawaja Saad Rafique. However, a conspiracy in 1984 led to a ban on student unions under the guise of crime, violence, and weapons, a move resisted by PPP, which also organized their elections.

Murtaza strongly condemned the mindset opposing political growth and critical thinking, reaffirming his party’s demand for the restoration of student unions. “Despite the ban since 1984, weapons still exist in our universities. We condemn the murder of Rana Ammar at Punjab University,” he said, pledging to raise the issue in the Punjab Assembly despite limited representation.

He called for reforms in student unions rather than suppressing political thought, warning that depoliticizing society would lead to increased chaos. Murtaza urged student organizations to set aside differences and move forward collectively, emphasizing that PPP is an ideological party that believes in dialogue over blackmail.

Highlighting the broader societal depoliticization, Murtaza criticized the stigmatization of politics, asserting that dialogue is the way forward. “If educated people are not encouraged to step forward, where will our political nurseries come from?” he asked.

United Students Front President Ghazi Babar noted that the biggest threat to student unions comes from forces supporting the status quo. Farhan Aziz of the Mustafavi Student Movement added, “Every group has its union, except for the students, who are the future of Pakistan.”

Murtaza concluded by reiterating the need for a grand dialogue to restore student unions, advocating for a collaborative approach to resolve issues.