Hunt for Manhattan gunman ‘on right track’, NY mayor insists

New York - New York’s mayor insisted the hunt for the man believed to have gunned down a top health insurance executive was “on the right track” as the investigation dragged into a third day Friday. Investigators secured a breakthrough Thursday when they released the first full-face picture of a suspect without a covering like that worn during Wednesday’s brazen daylight slaying. “This person was fully masked, and we used good old-fashioned police work to come up with the picture you have,” mayor Eric Adams told the Spectrum broadcaster. The image of the smiling suspect was obtained from a youth hostel where the gunman apparently stayed before the hit, detectives said, with media speculating he lowered his mask to flirt with a receptionist. The gunman sprayed Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare -- one of the country’s largest medical insurers, with bullets in front of bystanders, in an audacious hit captured by a surveillance camera and now seen by millions. Thompson was attending an investor conference in the Midtown business district. Police have yet to suggest a motive and would not confirm a New York Times report that the words “delay” and “deny” -- often used by insurance companies to reject claims -- were written on shell casings found at the scene.

Video footage shows Thompson on the sidewalk outside the New York Hilton Midtown when a man in a hooded top, and with his lower face covered, approaches from behind, then fires several shots at his 50-year-old victim, who crumples to the ground.

Camera footage showed the suspect fleeing on foot, before getting on a bicycle -- which police initially said may have been a rented e-bike. Police said he went in the direction of Central Park.