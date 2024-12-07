IHC annoyed over arrest of ordinary citizens

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday expressed annoyance over the attitude of federal capital police for arresting ordinary citizens under the pretext of protesters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of a petition filed by Saeed Ahmed, brother of Sameer Ahmed, a vegetable vendor who the plea said was arrested from Islamabad’s F-10 and sent on judicial remand.

The petition stated that Sameer was sent to Adiala Jail after being taken into custody in connection with a case filed at Tarnol police station, in which he was not nominated but considered among the unidentified suspects.

It further alleged that Saeed and his father Zahoor Islam were threatened by the police of being arrested when they inquired about the case against Sameer.

During the hearing, Justice Arbab criticized the police, saying that what are you people doing? He added that you are arresting individuals who were not even part of the protest. He further said that this is absolutely wrong and asked that how can you detain people who have no involvement?

The victim’s brother testified in the court, saying that his brother was picked up from F-10 on December 1 and added to the list of unidentified persons in a protest case. He stated that he is a vegetable vendor and his father worked as a bike courier. He added, “Our brother had no connection to the protest but was arrested at a checkpoint.”

Justice Arbab directed the DSP Legal to review the case and the DSP assured the court, “I will look into the matter and stay in contact with the affected family.”

The court also directed the Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Riasat Ali Azad to represent the petitioner and file a bail application before the trial court.

Azad said that the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police is busy with political slogans while the police’s duty is to ensure people’s safety. He added that this is a violation of human dignity.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police confirmed that there are 15 cases registered against PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat in the federal capital.