Increasing Poverty

Forty percent of Pakistanis live near the poverty line, while another thirty percent barely maintain modest living conditions. This economic distress has led to a rise in suicides and domestic violence. Addressing poverty requires immediate, meaningful intervention.

Islam offers a comprehensive solution to poverty, advocating for care, sharing, and sacrifice. It emphasises supporting the poor, orphans, and vulnerable segments of society. Poverty is a test of endurance, and its impact extends to families, depriving children of basic needs and stunting their development. In desperation, some turn to crime or suicide.

The Quran repeatedly stresses charity and generosity, urging Muslims to help those in need. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) exemplified simplicity, encouraging hard work and the sharing of wealth. Islam discourages idleness and hoarding, advocating instead for mutual support to create a harmonious society.

Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources. By fostering a culture of sharing and compassion, we can ensure no one suffers from hunger or poverty.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.