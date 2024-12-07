Indian doctors praise Pakistan’s hospitality at SAARC ENT Congress

Indian healthcare professionals attending the 13th SAARC ENT Congress in Karachi lauded Pakistan’s exceptional hospitality and the warm reception extended to international delegates. They emphasized the potential for cross-border collaboration in healthcare to transcend political differences and benefit the region.

Prominent Indian ENT surgeon Dr. KP Morwani, visiting Pakistan for the second time, praised the country’s safety and the respect shown to guests.

He expressed regret over the lack of direct flights between Mumbai and Karachi, highlighting the need for easier travel to enhance collaboration. Dr. MK Taneja echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the warmth of Pakistani culture.

The congress, hosted by the Society of Otorhinolaryngologists of Pakistan, has drawn over 30 international delegates, including five from India. It features workshops on advanced surgical techniques and discussions on regional health challenges like hearing loss and oral cancer.

Organizers and participants emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in healthcare, with Prof. Qaiser Sajjad calling such events a bridge for peace and understanding through the universal language of medicine. The congress continues until December 10.

