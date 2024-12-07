Initiative taken to sensitise youth on essential health resources

Islamabad - Bringing essential information on topics like reproductive health, menstrual hygiene, family planning, puberty, and mental health directly to users’ fingertips, UNFPA Pakistan, in collaboration with the School of Leadership Foundation, has launched a dedicated health and wellness app named Hifazat.

This app, designed to support the health and well-being of young people, was inaugurated here on Friday by Dr Luay Shabaneh, Country Representative, UNFPA Pakistan.

The Hifazat App is set to revolutionize the way youth in Pakistan access critical health information. With an intuitive interface, the app offers a variety of features that enable young people to track their menstrual cycle, monitor reproductive health, and receive telehealth consultations. It also offers location-based services, connecting users to nearby clinics, ensuring easy access to essential health services when needed.

Pakistan, with a young and dynamic population, faces a critical need for accessible, reliable health information. Many adolescents and young adults lack awareness and resources to navigate issues related to reproductive health, mental well-being, and physical development. The Hifazat App addresses this gap by providing youth with accurate and timely health education, empowering them to make informed choices about their bodies and their health.

Dr Luay Shabaneh, Representative of UNFPA Pakistan, commented on the importance of the initiative: “The launch of the Hifazat App is a promising initiative that will give information to our adolescents and youth on critical health issues. Through collective efforts we can make it sustainable.”

The launch event brings together key stakeholders, including young leaders, health professionals, and government representatives, who will engage in an interactive discussion on the importance of accessible health resources for youth.

Dr Sabina Durrani, Director General, Population Programme Wing, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination emphasized the significance of technology in reaching young people while emphasizing on ensuring this reaches the masses across Pakistan: “The Hifazat App is a perfect example of how technology can play a transformative role in addressing youth health challenges.”

Mariyam Irfan, Managing Director of SoLF, shared her excitement about the app’s potential impact: “At SoLF, we are committed to empowering youth through knowledge and support.

The Hifazat App is a testament to our dedication to providing the young generation with resources that equip them to take control of their health.”