JIT report holds PTI leadership responsible for May 9 vandalism

11:39 AM | December 07, 2024
A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report has held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders accountable for the widespread vandalism following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge, Arshad Javed, presided over several cases related to the riots and criticized PTI lawyers for being unprepared for arguments, instructing them to propose a new date. The hearing was adjourned until January 14.

The JIT report implicated senior PTI figures, including Azam Swati, Asad Umar, and Hafiz Farhat Abbas, for inciting violence after Khan’s arrest by paramilitary forces.

Earlier, on November 18, the ATC formally indicted PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 20 others for allegedly planning the May 9 incidents, with proceedings taking place in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The charges were filed against Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, and others in a case registered at Race Course Police Station. Witnesses have been summoned for the next hearing.

ATC extends interim bail Imran Khan's sisters, leaders in protest case 

The May 9 protests erupted nationwide following Khan’s detention in the Al-Qadir Trust case, leading to widespread clashes, vandalism, and arson. Over 1,900 individuals were arrested in connection with these incidents, with cases registered against Khan, party leaders, and workers.

