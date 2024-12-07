JUI-F threatens protest in Islamabad if Madrassa bill not signed

LAHORE, SWABI - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has threatened to hold a protest march towards Islamabad if the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024, related to the registration of madrassas, was not signed into law by the Presidency.

“The government has ill intentions to delay the approval of the madrassa registration bill,” said JUI-F Secretary-General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri while talking to media persons here on Friday.

He emphasised that while the JUI-F does not wish for confrontation, they would be compelled to act if their demands were ignored. He urged the government to ensure immediate approval to prevent further unrest.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, however, said his party has not yet decided on a long march on Islamabad.

He was talking to media persons during his visit to Swabi district to offer Fateha for the departed soul of late central chief of JUI-Nazriati and ex-MNA Maulana Khalil Ahmad Mukhlis.

The JUI-F did not explain that when they will decide on the long march but a decision in this connection was not yet made by his faction. He said that before the general elections, there was an agreement on the Madrasah bill and a draft was prepared and consensus had reached, now any objection on it was not acceptable to him.

Answering a question, the JUI chief said that if there is any change in the country, they will not be a part of it. However, he did not explain this point of change. He said that the peace situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deteriorated and people are facing several problems while the government has utterly failed to provide security to the masses.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation, said the party.

Fazl expressed his concerns regarding the madrassa registration bill to the prime minister, according to the JUI-F spokesperson. The premier, in response, assured him of addressing all concerns related to the bill.

He emphasised that the government should avoid turning the “consensus bill” into a controversial matter. He further asserted that no compromise would be allowed on the independence and freedom of madrassas.