Karachi allocates Rs2.1b for Korangi Industrial Area development

KARACHI - Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab announced on Thursday an allocation of Rs2.1 billion to tackle pressing infrastructure issues in the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA).

Addressing the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Wahab stressed the importance of a collaborative approach between the government and industrialists to drive progress in Karachi.

He pointed out that while many parts of the city benefit from uninterrupted water supply, irregular bill payments are having an adverse financial impact on utility services.

He highlighted the Sindh government’s efforts to improve water management through a pilot project aimed at treating and recycling 500 million gallons of sewage water. He also called for discussions with industrialists to resolve issues surrounding the infrastructure cess. During his speech, Wahab outlined key ongoing development projects, including the upcoming inauguration of the first phase of the Malir Expressway and the launch of the Yellow Line Bus Transit project for Korangi and Landhi.

He promised the completion of the Baloch Colony Expressway within three months and emphasised the urgency of addressing issues in Mehran Town. Wahab further revealed that the expansion of the Jam Sadiq Bridge to eight lanes is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Responding to criticism of the local government tax on electricity bills, Wahab defended the initiative, noting its success in generating Rs228 million in just one month. He assured that the revenue would be reinvested into the city’s welfare and infrastructure. Highlighting disparities in federal allocations, he questioned why Karachi, which contributes significantly to the country’s revenue, receives inadequate development funds compared to smaller regions such as Narowal.

KATI President Junaid Naqi talked about the historical and economic significance of the city’s industrial sector, citing its role as Pakistan’s textile hub. Despite contributing Rs1,882 billion in taxes this year, Naqi lamented that only Rs20 billion, or 4.3 per cent, was allocated to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). He also pointed out the challenges faced by local industries, including decaying infrastructure, sewage issues and water scarcity, which is exacerbated by reliance on the tanker mafia.