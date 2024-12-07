Saturday, December 07, 2024
KE reiterates commitment to combating electricity theft, ensuring timely bill payments

NEWS WIRE
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  K-Electric (KE) has reiterated its commitment to combating electricity theft and ensuring timely bill payments. In collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, 88 operations were conducted against electricity theft and bill defaulters in Bin Qasim area during the last four months. During these operations, 6,096 illegal kunda connections, weighing more than 10,000 kgs, were removed from KE’s infrastructure. These kundas were stealing 2.63 million electricity units monthly. The operations also led to the disconnection of 4,596 residential and 1,427 commercial connections, as well as 46 roadside stalls. Currently, 70% of KE’s network is exempt from loadshedding, with efforts underway to reduce losses in high-theft areas. The loss profile of a locality, largely driven by electricity theft and unpaid bills, directly determines its loadshedding schedule. Areas with lower losses experience minimal or no loadshedding, underscoring the benefits of responsible electricity use and timely payments. KE calls on its customers, community leaders, and local representatives to actively discourage electricity theft and ensure timely bill payments. These measures are critical to achieving uninterrupted power supply across the city.

