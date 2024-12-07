KKH to remain open year-round for all types of traffic

Karakoram Highway will now remain open year-round for all types of traffic due to the efforts of FWO.

The highway, which connects Pakistan and China, used to be closed from December to March.

It was in this context, both countries' governments decided to keep the Karakoram Highway open throughout the year to promote tourism and trade.

The responsibility to this effect was given to the FWO.

FWO teams are working day and night to keep the Karakoram Highway open throughout the year, including during the snowy season.

Apart from mechanical snow clearance, FWO has also made arrangements for essential medical centers and recovery services at various points for the convenience of travellers.