‘KP govt releases funds for LBs’

Peshawar - Adviser to the Chief Minister for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzamil Aslam, announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released development funds for local elected bodies for the first time.

He stated that Rs 3.2 billion has been allocated for local representatives in settled districts, while Rs 374 million has been released for merged districts. These funds will enable local government representatives to directly invest in the development and betterment of their areas.

Muzzamil highlighted the provincial government’s progress under the leadership of CM Ali Amin Gandapur and aligned with the vision of Imran Khan.

, emphasizing their commitment to regional development and empowerment of local governance.