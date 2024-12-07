Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

‘KP govt releases funds for LBs’

Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Adviser to the Chief Minister for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzamil Aslam, announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released development funds for local elected bodies for the first time.  

He stated that Rs 3.2 billion has been allocated for local representatives in settled districts, while Rs 374 million has been released for merged districts. These funds will enable local government representatives to directly invest in the development and betterment of their areas.  

Muzzamil highlighted the provincial government’s progress under the leadership of CM Ali Amin Gandapur and aligned with the vision of Imran Khan.

, emphasizing their commitment to regional development and empowerment of local governance.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1733546457.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024