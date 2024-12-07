KP nurses 2nd batch completes advanced training programme

Peshawar - The second batch of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nurses has completed a five-week advanced training program conducted in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) and RPS Chester University, UK.

At the certificate distribution ceremony held at KMU, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali, served as the chief guest. The initiative aims to equip nurses with modern skills to address 21st-century healthcare challenges. Dr. Ijaz Hussain of RPS Chester University emphasized the role of international collaboration in enhancing nursing standards, noting that 16 British experts had successfully trained KP nurses despite challenges in the region.

KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq highlighted the program’s significance in bridging the gap in professional development for nurses, with over 500 trained to meet contemporary healthcare requirements. He underlined KMU’s role as a leader in healthcare education and its efforts to bring British-standard training to KP.

Advisor Ehtesham Ali reiterated the government’s commitment to health and education despite financial constraints. He praised KMU’s efforts and assured continued support for initiatives enhancing healthcare services. He encouraged the trained nurses to serve the province with dedication, noting their contribution to a stronger healthcare system.

The event featured speeches by key figures, including Dr. Saleem, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman, Dr. Najma Naz, and Ms. Akhtar Bano, who celebrated the program’s transformative impact. The ceremony concluded with certificates awarded to 70 participants by the chief guest.