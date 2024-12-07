KP’s Mounting Crisis

The deteriorating situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is becoming increasingly untenable, and it is the ordinary people who bear the brunt of the chaos. From economic stagnation to lawlessness, the province appears to be slipping further into disarray with each passing day, demanding urgent and decisive action from all stakeholders.

Even in the absence of PTI, the recent multi-party conference (MPC) made it clear that the Centre cannot absolve itself of its responsibilities to KP. The unmet commitments, particularly concerning the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, underscore the breakdown of coordination between the provincial and federal governments. This lack of collaboration is not just stalling economic development but also exacerbating the province’s security issues.

The Centre must take a dual approach to stabilise the province. First, a surge in security forces is necessary to combat the growing threats and restore a semblance of normalcy. Second, the federal government needs to engage in meaningful dialogue with KP’s leadership, addressing critical funding and administrative gaps that are widening the rift. Failing to act now will have long-term consequences that extend far beyond KP’s borders. The unchecked spiral of violence and economic decay threatens the stability of the entire country, making this crisis a national concern rather than a provincial one.

For too long, KP has been treated as an afterthought—a buffer zone rather than a vital part of the federation. This neglect must end. The federal government’s inaction risks alienating a region already grappling with adversity. It is high time the Centre demonstrated its commitment to KP’s people, not through platitudes but through tangible, immediate measures. Anything less is a disservice to the province and the nation at large.