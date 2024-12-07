Livestock assets distribution programme launched in Lodhran

LODHRAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Rauf Mahr inaugurated the distribution of livestock assets under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP). The initiative aimed to provide sustainable livelihoods to deserving families in the district. The ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, including PHCIP District Focal Person Umar Farooq, representatives from IRM Mehrein Raza, Sheikh Naveed, Gulfam Qureshi, NRSP’s Mushtaq Toor, Deputy Director Planning Hafiz Muhammad Zafar, and Deputy Director Public Relations Nauman Masood Khan. During the event, 25 married couples from families registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) received livestock assets as part of the programme’s initial phase. Addressing the gathering, DC Abdul Rauf Mahr highlighted the government’s commitment to empowering underprivileged communities. Under the Khud Mukhtar programme, 6,822 married couples aged 18 to 35 in Lodhran will receive essential assets to establish sustainable livelihoods,” he said. He added that the registration and survey process for eligible couples has already commenced. The programme, spearheaded by the Punjab Social Protection Authority, is expected to significantly reduce poverty and improve the standard of living for beneficiaries. Praising the broader impact of PHCIP’s Aghosh and Bunyad initiatives, the DC remarked, “These programmes were pivotal in enhancing maternal and child healthcare services and ensuring better access to educational facilities for children.”