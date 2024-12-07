Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Livestock assets distribution programme launched in Lodhran

Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Rauf Mahr inaugurated the distribution of livestock assets under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP). The initiative aimed to provide sustainable livelihoods to deserving families in the district. The ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, including PHCIP District Focal Person Umar Farooq, representatives from IRM Mehrein Raza, Sheikh Naveed, Gulfam Qureshi, NRSP’s Mushtaq Toor, Deputy Director Planning Hafiz Muhammad Zafar, and Deputy Director Public Relations Nauman Masood Khan. During the event, 25 married couples from families registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) received livestock assets as part of the programme’s initial phase. Addressing the gathering, DC Abdul Rauf Mahr highlighted the government’s commitment to empowering underprivileged communities. Under the Khud Mukhtar programme, 6,822 married couples aged 18 to 35 in Lodhran will receive essential assets to establish sustainable livelihoods,” he said. He added that the registration and survey process for eligible couples has already commenced. The programme, spearheaded by the Punjab Social Protection Authority, is expected to significantly reduce poverty and improve the standard of living for beneficiaries. Praising the broader impact of PHCIP’s Aghosh and Bunyad initiatives, the DC remarked, “These programmes were pivotal in enhancing maternal and child healthcare services and ensuring better access to educational facilities for children.”

PM pledges to eradicate scourge of terrorism from country

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1733465485.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024