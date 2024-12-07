Maneka leads fierce battle at 41st Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf

LAHORE - Talented amateur golfers showcased exceptional skill and determination during the opening round of the 41st Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament at the par-72 course of Lahore Gymkhana Golf on Friday.

Leading the pack was Muhaymin Maneka, a seven-handicapper from Gymkhana, who delivered a phenomenal round, scoring a net 67. His powerful and accurate tee shots, paired with impeccable approach shots, highlighted his precision and control. Maneka’s stellar performance places him as the top contender heading into the second round.

Close on his heels is Shehzad Azam of Royal Palm, just one stroke behind with an impressive net 68. Azam exhibited a calm demeanor and technical mastery, marking himself as a strong challenger. Other notable performances include Hamza Kardar, Shahnawaz Durrani, and Amer Mehmood (all from Gymkhana), Bilawal Khan (Nowshera), Shahid Abbas (Royal Palm), and Farooq Alvi (Skyview), all tied at net 69. These skilled golfers remain firmly in contention, aiming to surpass the leader in the next two rounds.

Further adding to the competition, Subhan Ahmed follows at net 70, while Dawar Lashari, Asim Zafar, Hassan Rehman, and Fahad Yousaf scored net 71. Eight players, including Saqib Rehman and Fareed Maneka, are tied at net 72, ensuring a packed leaderboard full of talent.