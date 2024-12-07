Minister directs to speed up work on Arbab Niaz Stadium

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan has instructed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to expedite the development work on Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar.

He directed the department to operate in double shifts to ensure the completion of civil works without delays and to make the stadium ready for PSL matches. He assured that funds would be released, and previous arrears cleared to facilitate the timely completion of the project.

The minister issued these directives during a meeting with C&W officials on Friday.

The Superintendent of Engineering Mega Projects and other relevant officers, along with representatives from the Sports Department, attended the meeting. Officials briefed the minister on the progress and challenges associated with the project.

Emphasizing the importance of the stadium, the minister expressed dissatisfaction over the delays and stressed that the project must be completed in the early months of next year to host international and PSL matches. He pledged to resolve funding issues promptly.

Additionally, Syed Fakhar Jihan held a meeting with representatives of the consultant firm to discuss the installation of floodlights at the stadium.