Moral Standards in International Relations

“In the last 3,421 years of recorded history, only 268 have seen no war,” writes Will Durant in The Lessons of History. War has been a constant in human history. As Thomas Hobbes famously observed, in a state of nature, it is a war of all against all. These ideas reflect the principles governing international relations, where states act based on rational self-interest rather than emotion. This rationality aligns with the realist school of thought, which diminishes the role of morality in interstate affairs.

In today’s global politics, states rarely act with morality in their foreign policies. The Treaty of Westphalia once established a foundation of moral norms between nation-states, but these principles have eroded as modern conflicts have emerged. Today, national interests dominate, often eclipsing ethical considerations.

The global political system now heavily favours realism, a theory that conflicts with moral ideals. Realist scholar Hans Morgenthau asserted, “Universal moral principles cannot be applied to the actions of states in their abstract universal formulation.” Modern international relations are steeped in power politics, with little room for morality. For instance, Donald Trump’s “America First” slogan epitomises a world where nations prioritise their self-interests. Similarly, Dr. John Mearsheimer contends that the pursuit of power and dominance drives modern politics, often at odds with moral principles.

This power-driven approach disregards the global anarchy that prevails, an anarchy that could be mitigated through moral principles. Moral values promote interstate cohesion, enhance national security, foster international cooperation, boost trade, and serve as a safeguard against conflict. Yet the current global order remains mired in chaos, with wars and conflicts, from Palestine to Ukraine, continuing to escalate and destabilise the world.

Global leaders must shift away from immoral practices in international relations. By integrating moral standards, we can build a just, fair, and equitable global order.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.