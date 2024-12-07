Saturday, December 07, 2024
NA session likely to be called next week

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  President Asif Ali Zardari will likely to summon the National Assembly session next week to discuss the ongoing political scenario in the country. The parliamentary leaders of treasury benches will also soon hold a meeting to decide the agenda (legislative business) for the upcoming session, before formally calling the lower house of the parliament. PTI MNAs are set to raise their voice on points of order related to their recent protest while a religio-political party leader will raise his party’s stance on Madressha (religious seminaries). On the other hand, the government has prepared its stance to cater the PTI’s point of view.

