Nepra directs XWDiscos to refund Rs11.69b to consumers in December bills

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has directed the XWDiscos to refund Rs11.69 billion or Rs1.14 per unit to the consumers in their December bills on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments.

The authority, after incorporating various adjustments, has reviewed and assessed a national average uniform decrease of Rs.1.1445 per unit in the applicable tariff for XWDlSCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for October 2024, said a decision issued by NEPRA on the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments for October, here Friday.

Notably, in its petition submitted to NEPRA by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), on behalf of XWDiscos, it was informed that actual fuel rate stood at Rs9.25 per unit against reference price of Rs10.27 per unit, registering a reduction of Rs1.0159 per unit. The CPPA-G sought NEPRA nod for the refund of Rs1.0159 per unit on account of October FCA. According to the data shared with Nepra, the CPPA-G informed that a total of 10,262GWh electricity was generated in October 2024 at the cost of Rs92.966 billion or Rs9.0589 per unit. However, after making few adjustments, the Authority has directed the XWDiscos to refund Rs1.14 per unit to consumers instead of Rs1.0159 per unit as claimed by the CPPA-G. The accumulative impact of relief due to cut in electricity prices would be Rs11.69b for consumers in electricity bills for month of Dec.

In its petition, CPPA-G also requested net positive amount of Rs1,090.557 million as previous adjustments. Regarding previous adjustment of Rs. 1.7 billion for bagasse-based power plants, the Authority vide its decisions dated 06.08.2024 & 08.08.2024, revised the fuel cost component of bagasse based power plants from FY2018 to FY2024. CPPA-G requested adjustment of Rs.1.784 billion, for different power plants, based on the claims submitted by these power plants and the amounts verified by CPPA-G. ‘This claimed amount includes Rs745.9 million for JDW-III and Rs.1,037 million for RYK. Regarding previous adjustment claims of bagasse-based power plants, the Authority obtained details of actual payments made by CPPA-G to different bagasse-based power plants. As per the details submitted by CPPA-G, an amount of Rs1,696 million has been verified and paid as of November 19, 2024 out of the claimed amount of Rs1.784 billion. In view thereof, the authority has decided to allow the amount of Rs1.696 billion in the instant FCA. Regarding previous adjustments of negative Rs.15.487 million pertaining to Saphire, positive Rs.4.02 million pertaining to Halmore, negative Rs.0.46 million pertaining to Uch-II, positive Rs.156.89 million pertaining to Engro Thar, negative Rs.214 million pertaining to QATPL, negative Rs.265 million pertaining to Haveli Bahadur Shah, negative Rs.248.7 million pertaining to Baloki, negative Rs.383.6 million pertaining to Lucky Electric, positive Rs.228 million pertaining to Punjab Thermal and negative Rs.2.89 million pertaining to Thar Coal Block I, the same are under technical verification of the Authority. Therefore, the authority has decided to provisionally account for these adjustments in the instant FCA subject to adjustment, if required, once technical verification is completed,

In his additional note, on the authority decision, member NEPRA tariff Mathar Niaz Rana stated that the FCA of CPPA-G amounting to Rs1.784 billion for different bagasse based power plants is based on claims of the bagasse based power projects on high tariff which reportedly is in die process of downward adjustment after voluntarily negotiation of the bagasse based power plants with the government. However, out of Rs1.784 billion of claimed adjustment by CPPA-G in this regard, the authority has decided to allow Rs1.696 billion to be passed on to the consumers in the current FCA. The amount of Rs1.696 billion should not be passed on to the consumers till the time final outcome of the aforementioned voluntarily negotiations is concluded. By not including Rs1.696 billion for bagasse-based power projects in the FCA for October 2024, FCA shall further decrease from negative Rs. 1.1445/kWh to negative approximately Rs. 1.32/kWh, thereby adding to the relief to the consumers. NEPRA has directed the CPPA-G to develop a proper mechanism for inter DISCO settlement of FCA worked for each XWDlSCOs and the FCA charged from consumers after consultation with DISCOS, in order to ensure proper accounting of energy and cost of each DISCO as per their own basket.

XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of October 2024 in the billing month of December 2024. The relief shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff and agriculture consumers of all the XWDlSCOs. It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.