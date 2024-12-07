Saturday, December 07, 2024
One killed in Korangi bus accident

Staff Reporter
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  One boy was killed and another sustained injuries in a bus accident that took place near Korangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Friday. According to details, a student of religious seminary died after falling from the roof-top of a bus passing through Korangi area of Karachi.  Another student travelling by bus was also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.

Staff Reporter

