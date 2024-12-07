‘Our destination is Damascus,’ Syrian rebels close in on Homs

Turkish leader hopes Syrian rebels will advance without hardship.

SYRIA - Hundreds of people appear to have fled the central Syrian city of Homs overnight into Friday, as anti-regime rebels push further south on the road to the capital Damascus.

Videos from overnight into Friday showed hundreds of vehicles lining the highway out of Homs, as the city braces for potential clashes between the rebels and the regime. Homs has a sizeable population of Alawites, co-religionists of Assad, many of whom fear retribution from Islamist militants who accuse Alawites of dominating the country and supporting Assad’s quashing of the rebellion.

The Russian Embassy in Syria has urged Russian nationals to leave the country, as the rebel offensive continues to wrest territory from government control. In a brief statement, the embassy in Damascus appealed to Russian citizens to “leave the country on commercial flights” due to “the difficult military and political situation in Syria.” Moscow is a key backer of Syria’s government in Damascus and has for years helped to prop up the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Russia has attempted to stall the rebel offensive by launching airstrikes in the northwest region of Idlib and the city of Aleppo, which rebels captured last week. A third government-controlled city could soon fall to rebel forces after just over a week of fighting.

After capturing Aleppo last week, Syria’s rebel fighters pushed further south and on Thursday swept into the city of Hama, dealing another crushing blow to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. The next stop on the major highway towards the capital Damascus is the crossroads city of Homs.

“This regime is dead.” Syrian rebel leader says goal is to “overthrow” autocrat Assad The militant leader of the core group driving Syria’s armed opposition told CNN that his main goal is to “overthrow” autocratic leader Bashar al-Assad, just as rebel forces move apace to take control of yet another major city from the regime this week. “When we talk about objectives, the goal of the revolution remains the overthrow of this regime. It is our right to use all available means to achieve that goal,” Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the chief of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), said on Thursday. “The seeds of the regime’s defeat have always been within it… the Iranians attempted to revive the regime, buying it time, and later the Russians also tried to prop it up. But the truth remains: This regime is dead.” The new group of rebels in the far south of Syria have said their goal is to reach Damascus.

In a statement shared with CNN, the Southern Operations Room – a newly formed group representing the southern rebels – called on government forces to defect “from the Assad regime’s criminal gang” and join the rebels. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants Syria’s anti-regime forces to “march” on without “hardship,” as he vouched for the rebel coalition smashing through government-held areas on Friday. “I will say that our wish is that this march in Syria continues without any accidents or hardship,” he told a gaggle of reporters in Istanbul. “If you remember, we called on Assad. We said, ‘Come on and let’s talk about Syria and its future together.’ Unfortunately, we did not get a positive answer from him.” The Turkish government has been a key stakeholder in the years-long civil war in Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad’s brazen grip on power has split swathes of territory among regime and rebel forces – some of which are backed by international powers.