Pacers keep England on top after Brook’s century in second New Zealand Test

WELLINGTON - New Zealand lost five wickets to be on the ropes after England posted 280 courtesy of Harry Brook’s century on the first day of the second Test of the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy here at Basin Reserve on Friday.

New Zealand were struggling on 86-5, with England capturing the key wicket of Kane Williamson soon before stumps, leaving Tom Blundell at the crease on seven and nightwatchman Will O’Rourke yet to score.It was a fast-moving opening day, in a similar vein to the first Test in Christchurch, which the tourists won by eight wickets in three and a half days.

Brook set the tone with his brilliant 123 off 115 balls, following on from his match-winning 171 at Hagley Oval. He again rescued England, who had crumbled in the first hour to 43-4 after being sent in on a green Basin Reserve pitch. New Zealand top order also struggled badly against seam and bounce through an intense last 26 overs of the day against an in-form bowling attack of England.

Devon Conway was caught behind off Gus Atkinson for 11 before fellow opener Tom Latham was clean-bowled by captain counterpart Ben Stokes for 17. Rachin Ravindra departed for three, caught by a diving Brydon Carse in close off Chris Woakes.The lively Carse (2-28) then claimed the scalp of dangerman Williamson, caught by diving wicketkeeper Ollie Pope for 37.

Daryl Mitchell, on six, snicked a second catch to Pope, down the leg side off Carse.Williamson had survived some near scrapes early in his knock, including being bowled by a superb delivery from Carse, before the anguished seamer was found to have bowled a no-ball by overstepping the mark.

Earlier, Brook’s fifth-wicket partnership with Pope (66) proved decisive, the pair counter-punching their way out of trouble with 174 off just 158 balls. The stand was reminiscent of the first Test when the same pair combined for a rapid 151 to revive their first innings.

Brook was run out on the last ball of the second session after powering England out of trouble to 259-7 before the final three wickets fell quickly after tea. The in-form Brook registered his eighth century in just 23 Tests, having scored 171 at Hagley Oval a week ago.The lanky 25-year-old’s power once again couldn’t be contained by New Zealand’s seam-heavy attack, striking five sixes and 11 fours before his concentration slipped. He set off for a single to short midwicket but Woakes didn’t respond and Brook was caught short when bowler Nathan Smith hit the stumps in his follow-through.O’Rourke (3-49) earlier removed Pope, who mistimed a pull shot, and the pace bowler struck again to dismiss Stokes for two, caught behind.

Smith (4-86) helped to wrap up the tail, having claimed two wickets with the new ball, along with Matt Henry (2-43).New Zealand’s poor catching from Christchurch was quickly forgotten, snapping up three sharp chances in the opening overs.

The impressive Henry had Ben Duckett caught by a diving Latham at second slip without scoring before bowling fellow-opener Zak Crawley for 17.Smith had both Jacob Bethell (16) and Joe Root (3) caught behind, with Mitchell grabbing a flyer with one hand at first slip to remove Root.

Scores in Brief

NEW ZEALAND 86-5 (Carse 2-28) trail ENGLAND 280 (Brook 123, Pope 66, Smith 4-86, O’Rourke 3-49) by 194 runs.