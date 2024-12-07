Pakhtuns neither terrorists, nor voted all for PTI: KP Governor

Mardan - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday stated that Pakhtuns are not terrorists and emphasised that not all Pakhtuns have voted for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He made these remarks while addressing the media at the residence of Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar.

Kundi criticised those who claimed they would not flee during crises but abandoned the Pakhtuns when the time came. He highlighted the ongoing confusion and alleged that some individuals are falsely portraying themselves as victims while shirking their responsibilities.

Discussing the All Parties Conference, Kundi said he raised concerns about the treatment of Pakhtuns in Islamabad and Punjab. He called for accountability, urging that wrongdoers should be punished. He further accused PTI leaders of inciting provincialism to gain public support, which he termed as a divisive tactic.

The governor criticised the provincial government for prioritising its workers over broader public welfare. He claimed that PTI was allocating one crore rupees to its deceased workers, especially in areas like Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat, while ignoring the needs of others.

He questioned whether taxpayer money should be used for party workers, alleging that Bashara Bibi was distributing funds to PTI supporters. Kundi demanded similar compensation for individuals from other groups who had also sacrificed their lives.

Kundi distributes scholarships among merged areas’ students

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited Edwards College, Peshawar on Friday, where he distributed scholarships to students from the merged districts to support their pursuit of higher education.

During his visit, Governor Kundi assured students of his commitment to addressing their academic challenges and emphasized that the government would provide the necessary resources to help them succeed. He also spoke about the political support he is receiving from all parties to restore peace and protect citizens’ rights in the province.

Kundi urged students to focus on acquiring modern education, stressing that knowledge is key to succeeding in a rapidly evolving world. He invited students across the province to visit the Governor House and engage with him directly, reinforcing his commitment to youth development in sports and vocational skills.

The Governor reiterated his dedication to ensuring that students receive the support they need to excel in various disciplines. The scholarship ceremony was met with enthusiasm, with many students expressing their gratitude. College Principal Shujat Ali Khan also praised the Governor’s efforts to promote education and address student concerns.

Opp Leader in KP PA greets Kundi on successful APC

Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Ibadullah, visited the Governor House on Friday to extend his congratulations to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for successfully organizing the All Parties Conference (APC) aimed at restoring peace and safeguarding provincial rights.

During his visit, Dr Ibadullah commended Governor Kundi’s efforts in bringing together key political stakeholders to discuss critical issues related to peace and governance in the province.

The recently held APC featured leaders from various political parties, who collectively voiced their concerns and laid out a roadmap for ensuring stability and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I commend the Governor for his leadership and dedication in facilitating such an important initiative. The APC has provided a platform for political unity and a unified approach to address the challenges, especially in terms of peace and the protection of our rights,” Dr Ibadullah said during the meeting.

Governor Kundi, expressing his gratitude for Dr Ibadullah’s visit, reaffirmed his commitment to working with all political parties in the province to ensure that the voices of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are heard at the national level.

He further emphasized that the APC marked a significant step towards collaborative efforts for lasting peace and the restoration of provincial autonomy.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of political cooperation for the betterment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the well-being of its citizens.