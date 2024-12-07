Pakistan's first relief consignment for flood-hit Malaysia departs tomorrow

Pakistan's first consignment of relief goods for the flood affected people of Malaysia will depart for Kuala Lumpur, tomorrow.

The forty-ton consignment comprising of food packs, winterized tents, blankets and medicines, has been coordinated by the National Disaster Management Authority, on the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The second consignment of equal volume is scheduled to depart in next week, further reinforcing Pakistan's steadfast commitment to assisting flood-hit Malaysia.

Federal Minister for Housing & Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada and First Secretary Embassy of Malaysia Zulasri Rosdi, along with officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs & NDMA graced the departure ceremony at Islamabad International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister expressed his condolences over the loss of precious lives due to flood in Malaysia and assured of every possible help from Government and the people of Pakistan.