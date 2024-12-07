Pakistan weightlifting team returns from Far East Championship

LAHORE - The Pakistan weightlifting team arrived at Lahore Airport early this morning after participating in the Far East Championship held in Sakhalin, Russia. A warm reception awaited the team, with Dr Hafiz Zafar Iqbal leading the welcoming party and presenting flower bouquets to the players while congratulating them on their achievements. Prominent figures, including Dastgir Butt, Nooh Dastgir Butt, Sajjad Amin Malik, Aftab Butt, and other notable supporters, were also present at the airport to celebrate the team’s success. The five-member Pakistani squad secured one silver medal and two bronze medals in the championship, a remarkable achievement that highlights the potential and bright future of the nation’s weightlifting, particularly through the commendable performances of its young athletes. The team was coached by Muhammad Zubair Yousaf Butt, an experienced international referee.