Pakistan Women’s Under-19 camp commences in Karachi

LAHORE - The 15-member Pakistan U19 squad for the six-team ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup has convened at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi for a five-day camp. Zoofishan Ayyaz-led Pakistan will depart for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 12.

Pakistan team will undergo net practice, fielding sessions, match simulations and T20 practice matches during the five days under the supervision of head coach Mohsin Kamal and assistant coach Muhammad Hanif Malik. Former Pakistan women’s player Nahida Khan is the fielding coach of the side.Pakistan are placed in Group A and will face India on 15 December and Nepal on 16 December before the Super Four stage begins on 19 December. The final is scheduled for 22 December.

PAKISTAN WOMEN’S U19 SQUAD: Ayyaz (captain), Komal Khan (vice-captain), Aleesa Mukhtiar, Areesha Ansari, Fatima Khan, Fizza Fiaz, Haniah Ahmer, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Zeb, Quratulain, Ravail Farhan, Rozina Akram, Shahar Bano, Tayyaba Imdad, Wasifa Hussain.

PLAYER SUPPORT PERSONNEL: Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (assistant coach), Nahida Khan (fielding coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (analyst), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media and digital manager).