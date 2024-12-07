Pakistani banks urged to do more to empower consumers

ISLAMABAD - Fair Finance Asia (FFA) has published a new scorecard Empowering Consumers as Drivers of Sustainability in Asia’s Financial Sector, which benchmarks the policies of 15 banks across Pakistan, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand in four key areas. These areas include financial inclusion, consumer protection, financial literacy and education, and engagement and accountability mechanisms. In Pakistan, United Bank Limited (UBL), Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB), and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) scored better, on average in financial inclusion (6.7 out of 10), and consumer protection (6.9/10), but scored poorly on financial literacy (3.3/10) and engagement mechanisms (1.2/10). Launched on December 4, International Day of Banks, the new scorecard was developed by FFA in collaboration with national coalitions, Fair Finance Pakistan, Fair Finance Cambodia, ResponsiBank Indonesia, Fair Finance Philippines, and Fair Finance Thailand, and research partner, Profundo. Financial institutions were assessed based on publicly available information. All three Pakistani banks UBL, MCB, and NBP engaged with FFA during the assessment. Major findings related to Pakistani banks: Despite UBL, MCB, and NBP offering products targeting unbanked or underbanked populations, the scorecard results show that they fail to publicly disclose measurable targets for financial inclusion. None of the assessed banks disclose information to prevent over-indebtedness, and neither have mechanisms for consumers to file complaints related to the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts of financed projects. In addition, UBL, MCB, and NBP do not disclose information regarding the companies or projects they finance. The assessed Pakistani banks could also not explain how their sales staff and/or authorized agents communicate proactively with (actual or potential) consumers about sustainable finance investment products, further highlighting a disconnect between banks and their stakeholders, according to the report shared by Fair Finance. Overall, Pakistani and Filipino banks achieved the highest consolidated average scores. Pakistani banks, specifically, scored an average of 4.2 out of 10. The scorecard’s results show that Asian banks including in Pakistan need to balance inclusion goals with financial literacy and consumer empowerment initiatives, ensuring that clients are meaningfully informed about their sustainability strategies and financing practices.

“Banks in Pakistan appear to prioritize profit over purpose, often promoting financial products with very limited knowledge of their impacts on individuals and society. Banks must do more to empower people and protect the planet,” said Asim Jaffry, Country Program Lead, Fair Finance Pakistan.

“The Pakistani banking system lacks recognition of vulnerable consumers, necessitating the evolution and incorporation of a comprehensive definition. This definition should encompass not only the traditional vulnerable groups, including women, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities, but also other marginalized communities that require special consideration,” noted Nadeem Iqbal, CEO, TheNetwork for Consumer Protection in Pakistan. “Asian consumers are increasingly expecting transparency and accountability from financial institutions. Banks should respond by educating and engaging with consumers, empowering them to make smarter financial decisions that align with their values, and enabling them to be partners in sustainability,” said Bernadette Victorio, Program Lead, Fair Finance Asia.

The Fair Finance Pakistan coalition highlights the urgent need for Pakistani banks to publicly disclose information in line with the requirements of citizens’ right to information, as guaranteed through Article 19A of the Constitution. Banks must also align their policies with global sustainability standards to better serve consumers and communities.