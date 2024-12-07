PFA issued warnings to 6,169 outlets in Nov

Multan - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) issued warning notices to 6,169 food outlets over violations of hygiene standards during the last month of November. According to the monthly performance report issued here by Director General (DG) PFA on Friday, the teams conducted extensive inspections and enforcement activities across the Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions. During the month, the PFA teams inspected 14,657 food points, issuing warning notices to 6,169 food business operators. In addition, penalties amounting to Rs12.47 million were imposed on 1,235 food units for breaches of food safety regulations. Criminal action was taken against repeat offenders, with FIRs lodged against nine food business operators, and four individuals were arrested for severe violations. 19 food businesses were also temporarily shut down for failing to comply with improvement orders. The authority reported the disposal of 5,800 litres of substandard milk, 900 kilogrammes of adulterated spices, 1,263 kilogrammes of hazardous meat, 733 litres of contaminated water, and 521 litres of rancid oil to protect public health. Furthermore, the Resource and Licensing Wing processed 221 applications for licences in the two divisions, ensuring compliance with operational standards.