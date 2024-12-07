PIA to resume Europe flights in January after EU lifts ban

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced it will restart flights to Europe in January 2024, beginning with Paris, following the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) decision to lift a suspension imposed in June 2020. The ban was initially enforced due to concerns over aviation safety standards and a pilot license scandal.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the first approved flight is scheduled for January 10, with bookings opening on December 9. The flight will operate using a Boeing 777.

PIA also plans to seek permission from the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) to resume routes to London, Manchester, and Birmingham—destinations expected to attract significant demand.

The suspension had cost the airline an estimated 40 billion rupees ($144 million) annually. While PIA holds 23% of the domestic market share, its 34-plane fleet struggles to compete with Middle Eastern carriers that dominate 60% of the market.

Efforts to privatize PIA recently faltered due to a low offer below the asking price.