PM Shehbaz: Inflation at 6-year low, economic progress underway

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistan is steadily advancing towards economic stability, citing a significant drop in the weekly inflation rate and other economic improvements.

Congratulating the nation, the Prime Minister revealed that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) had fallen to 3.57%, marking its lowest level since October 4, 2018. He emphasized that inflation had decreased by 39.11% compared to the same period last year, attributing this improvement to the dedication of the government’s economic team and the grace of Allah Almighty.

"I had vowed to work day and night to alleviate the hardships of the people. As the servant of Pakistan, I remain steadfast to all the promises I have made," said PM Shehbaz.

The Prime Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to boost employment, support industrial growth, and attract foreign investment. He noted a rise in remittances, increased investments from friendly countries, and stronger diplomatic relations as key indicators of Pakistan’s progress.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that the government’s political sacrifices and tireless efforts were yielding results, with all stakeholders contributing positively to the country’s journey toward development and prosperity.