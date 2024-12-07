Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz: Inflation at 6-year low, economic progress underway

PM Shehbaz: Inflation at 6-year low, economic progress underway
Web Desk
4:34 PM | December 07, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistan is steadily advancing towards economic stability, citing a significant drop in the weekly inflation rate and other economic improvements.

Congratulating the nation, the Prime Minister revealed that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) had fallen to 3.57%, marking its lowest level since October 4, 2018. He emphasized that inflation had decreased by 39.11% compared to the same period last year, attributing this improvement to the dedication of the government’s economic team and the grace of Allah Almighty.

"I had vowed to work day and night to alleviate the hardships of the people. As the servant of Pakistan, I remain steadfast to all the promises I have made," said PM Shehbaz.

The Prime Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to boost employment, support industrial growth, and attract foreign investment. He noted a rise in remittances, increased investments from friendly countries, and stronger diplomatic relations as key indicators of Pakistan’s progress.

Six soldiers martyred, 22 terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that the government’s political sacrifices and tireless efforts were yielding results, with all stakeholders contributing positively to the country’s journey toward development and prosperity.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1733546457.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024