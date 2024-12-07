PRCS marks International Volunteer Day

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) joins the global community in commemorating International Volunteer Day under the theme of #ProtectHumanity. This day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by volunteers worldwide and the urgent need to safeguard those who dedicate their lives to serving humanity. Addressing a ceremony organized at National Headquarters on Friday, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, said: “Volunteers embody the spirit of humanity, selflessly serving in the most challenging circumstances. Today, we honor their sacrifices and reiterate our call to safeguard humanitarian workers everywhere.”

He said PRCS volunteers are at the forefront of delivering essential services, from health care to disaster response, in communities across Pakistan.