Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PRCS marks International Volunteer Day

APP
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) joins the global community in commemorating International Volunteer Day under the theme of #ProtectHumanity. This day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by volunteers worldwide and the urgent need to safeguard those who dedicate their lives to serving humanity. Addressing a ceremony organized at National Headquarters on Friday, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, said: “Volunteers embody the spirit of humanity, selflessly serving in the most challenging circumstances. Today, we honor their sacrifices and reiterate our call to safeguard humanitarian workers everywhere.”

He said PRCS volunteers are at the forefront of delivering essential services, from health care to disaster response, in communities across Pakistan.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1733465485.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024